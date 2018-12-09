Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has threatened to quit for the second time over nonpayment.

For three months now, the Frenchman has not earned his salary of Ksh1.5 million per month.

The development comes days after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed the national team’s qualification for the 2019 AFCON.

The former Congo Brazzaville U-23 coach told Nation Sport that “I’ve not received my salary for the past three months but whenever I read the newspaper, everyone is talking of winning AFCON.”

“I don’t speak about victory. The first stage is bringing all stakeholders on board. I you know little about football, it’s impossible for Kenya to think of winning no.

Kenya has only won one game at the final tournament since the beginning of this kind of competition then you think you can win today?”

Stars made it through to the continental showpiece for the first time in 15 years following disqualification of Sierra Leone, who are currently serving a FIFA suspension.

Sierra Leone was pooled together with Kenya, Ghana and Ethiopia in Group F of the qualifiers.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) through their mouthpiece, Barry Otieno, has confirmed that indeed the gaffer is owed but “we are waiting for money from the sports ministry to pay him.”

Read: Shame As Kenya Amputee Team Sleeps On The Floor At Sports Ministry (Photos)

Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kaberia has pledged that “we will send the money very soon.”

Kenya tops Group F on seven points – one more than second placed Ghana’s tally, with Ethiopia, who are out of contention a distant third.

Ghana, who have also qualified for the tournament will host Kenya in the final game of the group in March next year to determine who finishes first.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...