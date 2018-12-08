One member of the Kansoul group, Madtraxx got married on Friday, to his long time girlfriend and baby mama in a celebrity studded ceremony.

The couple, George Muigai and Salma, have dated for many years and have two children together. They welcomed their second born daughter last year.

The wedding was attended by many celebrities, wit Madtraxx’s brother DJ Stylez being the best man while his long time friend and group member, Mejja was one of the groomsmen.

Read: Nairobi Diaries Star Pendo Dumped By Norwegian Fiance

In attendance was also Big Pin, Joe Muchiri, DJ MR.T and Miano Muchiri.

View this post on Instagram Congratulations to the newly weds #Salma and #George……#SalmaWedsGeorge… A post shared by BIGPIN (@bigpinjatelo) on Dec 7, 2018 at 7:31am PST

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...