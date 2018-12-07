YouTube Kenya has released the statistics of how both music videos and non- music videos posted on the platform, performed.

This year’s most watched Non-music video in Kenya was Mark Angel Comedy’s video titled, ‘Who Died?’.

This was followed closely Best Wedding Dance Ever video by MC Gospel and Njugush Ame Nduthika by Comedian Njugush.

“This year’s Top Trending Videos are a testament to the adeptness of Kenyan YouTubers in creating content that entertains, informs and inspires their audiences,” says Dorothy Ooko, Africa’s Head of Communications & Public Affairs at Google.

Other trending non-music videos which topped the chars include:

Miguna Miguna Refuses to be Deported to Dubai from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport – Xtian Dela

Kila La Heri, Kanze – Citizen TV Kenya

Portugal vs. Spain- 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia – Match 3- FIFA TV

Obama in Kogelo- Dancing with his Grandmother. You Gotta Love the American Moves! – Online Community KE

Usicheze na Conductor wa Mat za Mwihoko – Henry Desagu

MCA Tricky Buys Himself Samantha – MCA Tricky TV

MC Sunday- Ukiomba Msichana wa Mombasa Namba ya Simu – Churchill Show

Read: American Couple Escapes Machete Attack In Maai Mahiu (Video)

In the music videos category, Harmonize’s collabo with Diamond Platnumz, Kwangwaru topped the charts both in Kenya and in East Africa.

This was followed closely by Sauti Sol featuring Nyashinki’s Short and Sweet, which is currently at 11 million views in 6 months and Otile Brown featurin Sanaipei’s Chaguo La Moyo which is at 10 million views.

Other trending music videos include:

Bebi Bebi- Nyashinski

Lamba Lolo- Ethic Entertainment

Njiwa- Willy Paul featuring Nandy

Nadekezwa- Mbosso

Bum Bum- Yemi Alade

Starboy- Soco featuring Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Willi and Wizkid

Consuming Fire- Jimmy D Psalmist

Also read: Tanzanian Singer Rose Muhando Changes Name

On the global platform, Kylie’s video ‘To Our Daughter’ topped the charts at 77 million views.

Other non-music videos that topped the charts include:

Real Life Trick Shots 2 – Dude Perfect

We broke up- David Dobrik

Walmart yodeling kid- Sonnel Official

Do You Hear “Yanny” or “Laurel”? (SOLVED with SCIENCE)- ASAP Science

Portugal v Spain – 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ – MATCH 3- FIFA TV

Build Swimming Pool Around Underground House- Primitive Survival Tool

Cobra Kai Ep 1 – “Ace Degenerate” – The Karate Kid Saga Continues- Cobra Kai

Behan Bhai Ki School Life – Amit Bhadana

NGƯỜI TRONG GIANG HỒ PHẦN 6 | LÂM CHẤN KHANG | FULL 4K | TRUYỀN NHÂN QUAN NHỊ CA | PHIM CA NHẠC 2018- Khang Pro Film

Global trending music videos include:

Te Bote Remix – Casper, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Ozuna

Nicky Jam x J. Balvin – X (EQUIS) | Official Video | Prod. Afro Bros & Jeon

Girls Like You Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

Daddy Yankee | Dura (Official Video)

Ozuna x Romeo Santos – El Farsante (Remix) (Official Video)

Becky G, Natti Natasha – (Video Official)

El Chombo (Official Video)

Drake – God’s Plan

Reik – Me Niego ft. Ozuna, Wisin (Official Video)

Vaina Loca – Ozuna x Manuel Turizo (Official Video)

“What is clear from looking at the Top Trending Videos is the ability of creators to connect with their fans to entertain, inspire and educate,” Ms Dorothy Ooko added.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...