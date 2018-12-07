A Drunk St Mary’s Hospital Staffer Confronts Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris (Video)

Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris was on Thursday night confronted by a drunk St Mary’s Hospital, Lang’ata staff member.

Ms Passaris, clearly angered by the staffer took up the issue with the hospital security guards.

“What is he doing in the facility if he’s drunk. He is an employee, he is drunk, he’s confronting me, you are security, you have let him go in,” she protested.

Being confronted by a drunk employee at St Mary’s Hospital. https://t.co/dGB39S0ThO — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) December 6, 2018

The legislator was there to help a mother and child clear their hospital bill. They had been detained since November 19 when they were discharged but could not raise the money needed.

The woman’s husband explained that he had paid Sh35,000 and sought to pay the remainder in installments.

“I came with the money that I had raised and asked the finance officer to allow me to pay the balance in weekly installments but they refused,” he said.

The Woman Rep paid Sh25,000 and promised to settle the remainder in the morning.

In September Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko made impromptu visits to Pumwani and Mbagathi Hospitals.

At Pumwani the county boss discovered 11 infant bodies some of which were hidden in a paper bag that had been stashed under a table while at Mbagathi he raised issues with the staff over electrical and window repairs that were long overdue.

