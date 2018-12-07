KPL Transfers – Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi Joins Tusker FC After Leaving Gor Mahia

Kevin “Ade” Omondi has penned a two-year contract to join Tusker FC ahead of the new KPL season kick-off this weekend.

The creative midfielder, who has been training with the Brewers for sometime now, was previously with Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

Ade expressed readiness to take up the new challenge.

“This is a new challenge and I am ready for it. Its going to be easy since Tusker has good players and am going to add quality to the team. Looking forward to a great season,” the said after being officially unveiled Friday.

Tusker, whose coach, Roberto Matano was recently named coach of the month belatedly, travel to Awendo to face Sony Sugar in their season opener.

The 11-time champions are raring to wrestle the title from Gor Mahia and have made their intentions clear going by high profile signings they have made.

Amongst new names that have landed at the Ruaraka side includes the 2017 KPL most valuable player Mike Madoya.

