in SPORTS

KPL Transfers – Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi Joins Tusker FC After Leaving Gor Mahia

2k Views 1 Comment

kevin ade omondi
KEVIN ADE OMONDI. / COURTESY
kevin ade omondi
KEVIN ADE OMONDI. / COURTESY

Kevin “Ade” Omondi has penned a two-year contract to join Tusker FC ahead of the new KPL season kick-off this weekend.

The creative midfielder, who has been training with the Brewers for sometime now, was previously with Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

Ade expressed readiness to take up the new challenge.

“This is a new challenge and I am ready for it. Its going to be easy since Tusker has good players and am going to add quality to the team. Looking forward to a great season,” the said after being officially unveiled Friday.

Tusker, whose coach, Roberto Matano was recently named coach of the month belatedly, travel to Awendo to face Sony Sugar in their season opener.

kevin ade omondi

Read: Gor Mahia Edge Out Nyasa Big Bullets At Kasarani

The 11-time champions are raring to wrestle the title from Gor Mahia and have made their intentions clear going by high profile signings they have made.

Amongst new names that have landed at the Ruaraka side includes the 2017 KPL most valuable player Mike Madoya.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com  Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Written by Bonface Osano

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Junior Nyong'o, Lupita Nyong'o, Anyang' Nyong'o

Anyang’ Nyong’o’s Son, Junior Poses In A Thong And Red Heels (Photos)

pendo

Nairobi Diaries Star Pendo Dumped By Norwegian Fiance