Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has responded to ODM’s recommendation for expulsion of Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori and herself from the party over disloyalty allegations.

In a statement, Jumwa says that the plot to oust the two from the party has been crafted by a politician from the coast region who has declared interest in the 2022 Presidential race.

“We are aware the push to have Hon. Aisha Jumwa and Hon. Suleiman Dori kicked out of the party is being crafted and pushed and pursued by a leader in a neighboring County who has declared interest in the Presidency and sees any attempt to introduce another candidate in the Coast who is also vying for Presidency as a slap in his face,” says Jumwa in the statement.

The MP popularly known for her lewd slogan ‘kiuno’ says that the plot is discriminatory, owing to Nyanza politicians who have shifted allegiance from the party without being questioned.

“The recommendation for expulsion of the two elected leaders on trumped up charges which border on discrimination is draconian and unacceptable in modern day democratic Kenya. We have seen leaders in Nyanza and other parts of the country defying party positions and even party leader and supporting other candidates other than ODM candidates. We have had ODM MPs speaking out loudly that if President Kenyatta were to run again they would vote for him. No action has been taken against them,” she adds.

On Wednesday, Coast MPs led by Mr Dori assured party leader Raila Odinga of their commitment to the party and relayed similar assurance from Jumwa who was attending parliamentary games in Burundi.

“We assure you that we are available for regular consultations with and guidance by the party. As you may have noticed, we have slowed down on 2022 campaigns as you had advised and we remain committed to actions that strengthen rather than weaken the party,” said Dori.

Mr Odinga in response asked the MPs and the MCAs earmarked for ouster to down the 2022 succession politics and focus on the ‘building bridges initiative’.

“Once again, Mr Odinga asked MPs to tone down on 2022 succession politics and focus on addressing the immediate issues facing the country. He asked all ODM MPs and MCAs to pay attention to strengthening and building bridges with the party and to supporting the nine-point agenda spelt out in the Building Bridges to the New Kenyan Nation memorandum of understanding,” read a statement from Raila’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango.

On Tuesday, the ODM disciplinary committee recommended the removal of the two legislators from the party alongside seven MCAs , six from Homa Bay county and one from Busia for failing to adhere to party lines.

The fate of the politicians now lies in the hands of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party.

