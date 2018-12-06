Githeri Man Awarded For The Second Time By President Uhuru Kenyatta

Popular “Githeri man” also known as Martin Kamotho, had the pleasure of meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta once again after he graduated from Mama Care Rehabilitation Center in Wangunyu Primary School, Kiambu County.

Mr Kamotho successfully finished a nine month rehabilitation course from Mama Care Rehabilitation Centre.

He was among 77 graduands who were awarded certificates by President Uhuru Kenyatta at an awarding ceremony held in Kiambu.

Read: Kabogo Seen Partying With Slayqueen And Tanzania’s Harmonize (Photos)

In attendance was also Kiambu County Woman Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba

Githeri man first rose to fame in August 2017, after he light up the country with his Githeri as he stood in line to go and vote.

He was then awarded the Head of State Commendation by President Kenyatta during Jamhuri day celebrations in 2017.

His sudden rise to fame was a blessing and a curse at the same time as he gained fame and was awarded different gifts by various brands and companies.

At the same time, it brought to light his struggle with alcohol addiction. He has finally received help and is hoping to start a better life.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips