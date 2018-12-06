Former NTV reporter Richard Chacha and three others have moved to court to seek compensation from former boss Linus Kaikai after an accident that happened in 2012.

They told Judge Richard Mwongo at the High Court in Naivasha, that the accident left them on wheel chairs and permanently changed their lives permanently hindering their ability to conduct their lives as they used to.

Fridah Kaimuri told the court that she could not remember what happened on the material day and only recalled waking up at a hospital paralyzed. She said that she had to depend on people to conduct her daily activities.

“I don’t know what happened on that day but all I know is that I will never walk for the rest of my life. This has taken a toll on me as I have to rely on other people.” Kaimuri said

Richard Chacha sais the injuries he sustained left him paralyzed and he had incurred alot of money trying to get treatment both locally and abroad.

“After the accident, I suffered permanent injuries and the accident occurred due to negligence in the part of the defendant who owned the car,” he says in his affidavit.

The four are now seeking damage from the then news editor Linus Kaikai who has since moved from NTV to Citizen TV.

The accident happened along the Mai Mahiu-Narok road in 2012.

