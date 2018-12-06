American Couple Escapes Machete Attack In Maai Mahiu (Video)

An American couple narrowly escaped machete wielding thugs on November 30 as they drove on an earth road in Maai Mahiu.

Bryant Swenson and his wife Lauren were driving down the road when they noticed a matatu. Little did they know that behind the matatu were three armed men.

“This happened yesterday on our way up to Kijabe with Shiv Simani, [Collins Monde], and [Lauren Swenson]. We came upon 3 bandits robbing a matatu. I had to back up long enough to roll my window up before passing by the guy wielding the panga (machete),” Bryant posted on social media.

The men charged at them as he reversed and then sped towards the trio, almost hitting one of them.

He also noted that one of them had a shotgun strapped to his waist but could not get to it on time.

“The guy on the far left had a handgun, but couldn’t get it out of his waistbelt in time. They chose this spot for ambush because the road is very rough, but fortunately we were in my 80 series. Also thankful for a manual transmission,” he added.

At the tail end of the video there are gunshots which he says came from police officers whom they encountered on foot.

“Just before encountering the bandits, we passed two armed police on foot. The gunfire you hear at the end of the video are the cops engaging. We are thankful to have been gone before the gun battle erupted,” he continued.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple and their three children moved to Kenya about three years ago from Cedar City, Utah, to Nairobi to open a CrossFit gym.

Here is the video:

