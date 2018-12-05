Marathon Great Eliud Kipchoge Named Male Athlete Of The Year By IAAF

Marathon great Eliud Kipchoge was Tuesday night crowned 2018 World Athlete of the Year at the annual IAAF Athletics Awards in Monaco, France.

Eliud became the second Kenyan athlete to bag the prestigious award since David Rudisha in 2010.

He was a clear favorite, and picked up the award after a staller year.

The Rio 2016 Olympic Champion smashed the marathon world record in Berlin by 78 seconds, completing the 42.195km distance in a time of 2:10:39.

He also claimed his third London Marathon title.

While collecting his award, the 34-year old said, “this award actually means a lot to me. It is significant of all the hard work I’ve been doing all my career.”

Meanwhile, Colombian Caterine Ibarguen took home the Female Athlete of the Year gong.

The 34-year old was unstoppable in both long jump and triple jump this season.

