Inspector General Joseph Boinnet stepped out in the new Police uniform and Kenyans could not keep calm.

Boinnet donned the new uniform for the general duty officers which comprises of a Persian-blue shirt and trousers of the same color.

The National Youth Service had been tasked with the duty of making the new uniforms for police officers.

President Uhuru announced the changing of the National Police Service uniform back in September, from Navy blue and jungle green colors to persian blue, for “more visibility”.

Read: Tuk Tuk Driver Explains What Led Him To Attack Police Officers

The uniforms will be launched on December 12, during the Jamhuri day celebrations.

Here are more photos:

Photos: courtesy

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...