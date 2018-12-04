The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has appointed British Legal Counsel Khawar Qureshi to lead the prosecution against high profile graft cases.

In a notice shared from the DPP’s office on Tuesday, Khawar Qureshi was single sourced by the ODPP after failing to find a suitable candidate for the position of private legal counsel.

The DPP noted that they saw it fit to engage a private foreign counsel so as to avoid conflict between the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) and the Judiciary.

He noted that the appointment was in line with Section 115 and 124 of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, Article 157 (9) of the Constitution, Section 29 and 30 in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act and Section 85(1) of the criminal procedure code.

Read: IG Joseph Boinnet Dons New Uniform Ahead Of Launch (Photos)

In July, Haji complained of corrupt judges impeding the fight against graft.

“Taking into account the transnational nature of the offences, the complexity and the special skills required to maintain the integrity of the process, the DPP has deemed it prudent, and has decided to appoint Khawar Qureshi, QC, and his assistants to be consultant and lead prosecution counsel on behalf of the ODPP,” reads the notice. President Uhuru earlier announced that he would not relent on the fight against corruption and no one will be spared, including the ‘big fish’. Qureshi is an International lawyer and a law Professor. He has taught in various institutions such as Cambridge University, King’s College London and University of London. Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...