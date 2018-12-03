Tottenham Fan Who Threw Banana Skin At Arsenal’s Aubameyang Banned Indefinitely

A Tottenham Hotspur fan who threw a banana skin at Arsenal’s forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been banned indefinitely from attending games according to Sky Sports.

The incident happened Sunday during the explosive North London derby which Arsenal won 4-2 against Spurs at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gabonese danger-man netted twice with Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira also putting their names on the score-sheet for the big win.

Eric Dier and Harry Kane scored Tottenham’ goals.

Aubameyang had just fired the Gunners in front from the spot when a banana skin was thrown at him, with a man later arrested.

Six other arrests were made for public disorder.

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run to 19 games with the hard-fought win, which helped them leapfrog their bitter rivals in the table.

