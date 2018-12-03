Steve Mbogo’s Alleged “Side Piece” Purportedly Dating Governor Amason Kingi

A woman has come out claiming that a lady accused to be Steve Mbogo’s “side piece” is actually dating Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.

The lady told Kahawa Tungu that the married governor left for Belgium with the video vixen popularly known as Haentel Wajiru.

She claimed that the lady who from her Instagram page lives a lavish lifestyle at the expense of Kilifi county was not with Mbogo but with Governor Kingi while on her trip to Belgium.

The woman claimed that the governor had neglected the duties at the county and was now traveling around the world with Wanjiru. The source further discloses that anyone who dares question her at the county was fired by the governor.

The source says that the lady through her Instagram posts has been spotted at the same place at Governor Kingi’s driver and personal aide Raymond Muinde. She claimed Muinde was a close aide of the governor and usually ran personal errands including transporting his girlfriends.

Kahawa Tungu has also learnt that she, Wanjiru was on the same flight as governor Kingi from Nairobi to Dubai- Brussels on November 14. The loverbirds allegedly occupied seats 001-002. She even posted the boarding pass pictures on her Instagram stories.

She described the Ms Wanjiru as a lady with an insatiable appetite for money and had turned Kilifi county into her cash cow.

Last week Steve Mbogo was accused of taking the video vixen to Belgium after his wife Sabrina Jamal allegedly cheated on him. Allegations that Mbogo strongly denied.

The former Starehe MP aspirant also denied knowing the said lady.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips