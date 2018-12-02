Curvaceous Anerlisa Muigai has hinted that she might be walking down the aisle soon, with her recently unveiled lovebird, Tanzanian singer Ben Pol.

In his hit song Sio Mbaya, which was dedicated to Ms Muigai, Ben Pol confessed that he loved her, saying he can’t and will never stop loving her.

Ms Muigai revealed this in a a questions and answers session with her fans on Saturday.

‘Married of single” a fan posed.

In response, Ms Muigai said, “About to be somebody’s wife”.

It is also through the session she finally admitted to be dating Ben Pol.

Kahawa Tungu learns that Pol resides at Anerlisa’s home when he is in Nairobi, further clearing doubts that the two are an item.

In a recent media interview in Tanzania, Ben Pol confirmed dating Anerlisa.

Before Ben Pol, Ms Muigai was dating Ben Kangangi, a man they unceremoniously part ways after borrowing Ksh19.9 million for him.

Ms Muigai, the daughter of Keroche Breweries director Tabitha Karanja, in 2015 borrowed the money on diverse dates from Dennis Mwangeka, the director of a non-deposit taking microfinance outfit, on behalf of her then flame, businessman Ben Kangangi.

According to suit papers drawn by Kuloba & Wangila Advocates, Anerlisa borrowed three loans totalling to Ksh13 million from Mwangeka and gave two vehicles as securities.

On September 9, 2015 she further borrowed Ksh5.5 million which she said was for clearing goods at the port of Mombasa. She was to pay a 10 per cent interest, or Ksh6 million, after a week, but upon maturity, she borrowed a further Ksh4.2 million, arguing the goods had accrued demurrage charges which needed clearing.

