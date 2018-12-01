Rapper Kennedy Ombima popularly known as King Kaka treated his fans to a memorable show at the launch of his latest album ‘Eastlando Royalty’

King Kaka who is big on family surprised both his fans and long term girlfriend Kanana by proposing to her. The rapper got cheers from his fans as he went down on his knees to officially make Nana his wife.

“Namuitanga wife na hananga pete. Will you be Mrs Ombima,” said King Kaka.

Nana did not disappoint, the shocked beauty said yes to King Kaka after which they passionately kissed amid roaring cheers from the crowd.The couple has two kids together.

‘Eastlando Royalty’ is the 5th Album under the rappers belt. He had promised that this launch would be different from his other album launches and the proposal was icing to the cake.

Here is the video of the proposal:

The album has a total of 40 songs coming out, with 18 songs on the album and 22 songs that will be first available on Songa Music before launching on other platforms.

At the album launch that took place at the Uhuru Gardens took to the stage at 1 am and delivered a two-hour performance with three sets in between the show.

Artistes such as Paskal Tokodi, Steph Kapela, Brian Nadra and Bridget Blue, who are featured in the album also made special appearances along side King Kaka.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...