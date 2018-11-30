Home of Cameroon forward Gaelle Enganamouit in Yaounde was vandalized following a penalty miss in the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.

Gaelle missed her spot kick as the Lionesses lost to defending champions Nigeria 4-2 on penalties in the semi-finals.

Family members allege that unknown people threw rocks at the residence and threatened to return.

A win would have guaranteed Cameroon a spot in the Women’s World Cup set for France next year but all is not lost as they can still grab the final ticket if they beat Mali in the third place playoffs Friday.

Cameroon coach Joseph Ndoko condemned the attack calling it “unpatriotic.”

“It is a very unpatriotic and outrageous act that some persons will attack Gaelle’s home because of the penalty miss,” Ndoko told the BBC.

“It is football and things like this happen. It could’ve gone either way but I hope people still remember all the good times and realise that these players are fighting for the honour of an entire country.

“What they need is support and encouragement, not such shameful behaviour.”

26-year-old Gaelle Enganamouit has played in all four of Cameroon’s outings at the 2018 Nations Cup, scoring a goal against Algeria in their second group game.

She was not immediately aware of the incident as players are not allowed to have phones in camp.

