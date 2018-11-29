Paris Saint-Germain worked out a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Parc des Princes Wednesday night to revive their progression hopes in the Champions League.

Liverpool put themselves on the edge going into the final matches of the round of 16.

All the goals were scored in the first half with the hosts netting the first two through Juan Bernat and Neymar Jnr.

Liverpool reduced the deficit from the spot with James Milner coolly slotting home after Sadio Mane was brought down in the box.

“It was our last chance to show that we can fight with a team like Liverpool,” PSG boss Thomas Tuchel told RFI after the match.

The victory moves PSG up to second place in Group C on eight points. They are a point behind Napoli who swept past Red Star Belgrade 3-1.

The Reds, who dropped to third in the group, are not totally out but will have to beat Napoli at Anfield to make the knockout stage.

“We have to make it a special night,” said Klopp of the impending match against Napoli.

“If we go on in the tournament, then we deserve it and if we don’t advance, then we haven’t deserved it. We have to try everything.”

