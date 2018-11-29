Kenya Meat Commission Sacks 80 Workers At AThi River Factory

The Kenya Meat Commission has fired 80 workers based at the Athi River factory at the production department for taking part in a go-slow.

The workers were interdicted on Wednesday and barred from accessing the premises by a number of security personnel from the police department.

“It has been noted by the Commission that you have engaged in the following actions and/or omissions, which are offences that contribute to Gross Misconduct as prescribed in Clause 14.4.19 of the Kenya Meat Commission Human Resource Policy, Regulations and Procedures Manual as well as Clause 17 (a) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement,” reads on of the interdiction letter, in part.

The factory has not been in operation for close to three weeks now, due to alleged poor management by the fired workers and lack of funds.

The workers who have decried victmisation have since camped at the entrance of the gate, demanding to be reinstated.

“We’re being victimised for demanding our rights. We have been suffering for years since the company was revived in 2006. We demand Agriculture Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to intervene,’’ said Wyclife Kibet, one of the sacked workers as quoted by Business Daily.

