Kisumu Cleanest County, Nairobi Declared Most Improved In Latest TIFA Poll

Kisumu has been ranked as the best performing county getting 59% in the latest poll by Trends and Insights Africa. It was closely followed by Kiambu, Nairobi and Mombasa.

Nairobi was ranked as the most improved county getting 51% an improvement from the previous rankings in May. Governor Mike Sonko improved in street lighting and garbage collection.

However Nairobi residents demanded that the governor operates from Nairobi. Some even said that he should be impeached if he does not relocate his office back to Nairobi. The governor currently operates from his Machakos home in Mua.

Mombasa said that governor Joho had not improved since May and therefore he scored the he did not improve.

