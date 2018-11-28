King Kaka is set to launch his 5th Album “Eastlando Royalty” on Friday, 30 November at Uhuru Gardens which he says will be completely different from his other albums.

This time, Kaka is doing things differently as he has held different events to promote his album including auctioning of his Album’s cover art, private listening parties with his fans and doing estate tours where he crowned King and Queen of Eastlands.

The rapper has a total of 40 songs coming out, with 18 songs on the album and 22 songs that will be first available on Songa Music before launching on other platforms.

King Kaka’s album features various artists from Africa, USA’s famous comedian Tracy Morgan and Romain Virgo from Jamaica.

Asked about working with other Kenyan rappers such as Khaligraph, Kaka said that he works with everyone, established or upcoming artists, depending on the inspiration of the song. So we may expect a collabo sometime in the future, maybe.

Kaka also features upcoming artists such as Bridget Blue among others.

Photo credits: CalArt Pictures

