An Irate Father Beats To Death “Missing” Daughter’s Lover

An irate father has been arrested after he allegedly beat up his daughter’s lover to death.

John Odhiambo Juma, 43, beat Benson Onyango, a 24 year old man who he caught with his primary school daughter at Sika beach in Bondo sub-county.

His 16 year old daughter had gone missing the day before. According to the area chief, Ambrose Ogema, the suspect received word that his daughter was at the deceased’s house.

He went to the house, where he found the two and in an attempt to discipline Onyango, he started assaulting him.

Onyango is said to have fallen on the ground unconscious. It is then that the girl’s father tried to run away.

Read: Governor Obado Promised Sharon Otieno County Tenders – Mother Says

He was waylaid by an angry crowd that handed him to the police.

The deceased’s remains have been moved to Bondo sub-county Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips