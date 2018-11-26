Chinese Nationals Involved In SGR Ticket Scandal To Remain In Custody

The three Chinese Nationals accused of attempting to bribe police officers were arraigned in a Mombasa court.

The three Li Gen, Li Xiaowu and Sun Xin were accused of attempting to bribe Officer Andrew Warui and his team a bribe of Ksh.500,000 so as to have the investigations favour them.

The y asked the court to release them on bail but the prosecution opposed the request saying that the three would interfere with the investigations as they had already tried to manipilate on goin investigations

In their request they said that they had deposited their travel documents and were willing to report to police station daily and therefore would not flee.

The three Chinese Nationals will remain in custody for two more days as Chief Magistarte Nang’ea said that he will deliver is ruling on Wednesday or Thursday.

The suspects are accused of manipulating the booking system operated by CRBC staff to split the ticket revenue between the Chinese railway operator and the cartel of insiders.

It is approximated that the cartel steals Ksh1 million of ticket money on daily basis.

Media reports which were confirmed by the police indicate that the cartels collude with a popular travel agent to block seats immediately the online system is open and resell them at double or triple the prices to other stranded agents or individuals.

