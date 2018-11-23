Mugo Wa Wairimu Pleads Not Guilty To Operating A Pharmacy Without License

Quack doctor Mugo wa Wairimu has been charged with running an unlawfully operating a pharmacy among other charges in Nairobi’s Kayole estate.

The ‘doctor’ who was arrested last week while in hiding in Gachie pleaded not guilty to the charges and asked the court to be released on bond. Ruling will be given on December 6.

The quack doctor was apprehended by Flying Squad officers and taken to Pangani Police station.

In 2015, Wa Wairimu was arrested in Nairobi’s Zimmerman area, where he was operating a clinic by the name Prestige Health Centre.

According to an expose aired on NTV , he came back “stronger, candid, daring and fearless.”

He was in Kayole and had two clinics under the name Millan Health Care.

This is where he carried out illegal abortions with the help of unlicensed personnel. He has been on the run since then.

