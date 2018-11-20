‘Missing’ Rugby Player Lyle Asiligwa Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy

Kenya Harlequins rugby player reported missing on Tuesday morning has been found safe barely an hour after the matter was reported at Kabete Police Station.

The player, Lyle Asiligwa was found safe at his alleged side piece’s home in Loresho. The woman in question has been identified as Eva.

Word on the street indicates that Lyle was last seen leaving his home in Kabete last evening in his black Toyota Fielder (Registration number KCN 109A).

It has also been said that his girlfriend, only identified as Shiko sounded the alarm.

A missing person poster first appeared on the Kenya Rugby Twitter page.

https://twitter.com/OfficialKRU/status/1064768668754739203

He did however let his Twitter followers know that he was fine.

https://twitter.com/asiligwajnr/status/1064787109393952768

Kenyans on Twitter are on the other hand having a field day after it was announced that Lyle was fine.

Here are some hilarious comments:

Lyle akiingia pale Quins next game ? pic.twitter.com/ct6tuzr9WT — Sumbua ? (@Sheilakari) November 20, 2018

Looooooooool msiniambie Lyle was somewhere kujaing ???? — Nadia Vulvokov ?? (@Nukta_) November 20, 2018

Please help us find Lyle… ᴬᵏᵒ ᴸᵒʳᵉˢʰᵒ ᵏʷᵃ ᴱᵛᵃ pic.twitter.com/lkJCIFMGqs — Shosho Light (@carolinespencer) November 20, 2018

Eva been so lost in the moment you forget to tell people where you are. People are looking for you Eva-riwhere on Social Media putting out numbers for people to reach out. Eva-rithing they can do to find you. Eva thought of just telling people where you are? The story of Lyle — Kimanzi®™ (@Kimanzi_) November 20, 2018

But its his panicky girlfriend who raised the alarm bcse man did not come home!!! she thought by causing a panick Eva wa Loresho would chaseLyle out of her pussy and back home!! But Lyle ni nani!!! aliendelea tu kulimana to his satisfaction!!! — Lamu's Daughter (@carolmwaliwa) November 20, 2018

