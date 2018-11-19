First it was because he asked for money and now his member was not good enough for her or even big enough.

Taking to her Instagram, Vera Sidika has shamed her ex lover, singer Otile Brown for not only being unromantic but for his rather weak game in the sheets.

According to the Nalia crooner, Otile’s male organ was so small that it never once made her “sing.” In fact, so bad was their sex life that she had to masturbate right after he was done.

The now ex was so frustrated about her touching herself that he accused her of being a sex addict. He reproaches her telling her that relationships are not just about sex, and should couples have too much of it, then the union becomes boring.

But Vera, not one to mince her words explains to the the hitmaker that he does not satisfy her prompting her to take matters into her own hands.

The couple called it quits after Otile asked the Vera Sidika Beauty Parlour owner for a Sh500,000 loan. He also explained to his fans that they borrowed money from each other but later apologized for exposing her to the world.

While speaking to Milele FM’s Alex Mwakideu and Jalang’o, Vera stated that Otile was not one of her best lovers but today she came with the receipts.

Here are the screenshots exposing Otile:

She has also shamed the now ex lover for sleeping with women for money and luxurious goods. In another Instagram post, Vera says that Otile has been extorting two women Daphne and Celine and has assaulted one.

According to the socialite turned businesswoman, he was only hanging out with Celine because she was financing his lifestyle. The artist once crashed Celine’s car, she said.

Daphne was also one of his victims, Vera indicates, noting that he stole from her a rolex watch, an iPhone and a Samsung laptop.

