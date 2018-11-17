Uganda and Nigeria are through to the 2019 AFCON set for Cameroon mid next year.

Neighbors Uganda made it through from Group L after a hard fought 1-0 over Cape Verde in Kampala Saturday.

Nigeria booked their return to the continental platform since 2013 after forcing a 1-1 draw against South Africa away.

Patrick Kaddu was the toast of the day, netting the Uganda Cranes’ lone goal in the 78th minute with a fine header from a set piece.

Uganda top the group on 13 points – 8 off second placed Tanzania, who could also qualify Sunday with a win away to Lesotho.

Cranes are returning to the AFCON for the second time on the bounce after gracing the last edition in Gabon in 2017.

Nigeria went ahead through Buhle Mkhwanazi’s own goal nine minutes into play.

But Lebo Mothiba atoned for the mistake with an equalizer in the 26th minutes.

South Africa will need at least a draw in their final match away to Libya to sail through.

