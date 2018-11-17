Larry Madowo Pokes Fun At A “Dusty” Boniface Mwangi

BBC’s Larry Madowo made fun of a “dusty looking” human rights activist Boniface Mwangi.

Mwangi, also a photojournalist was attending a NYS pass out parade in Gilgil, an event he was later kicked out of.

The former Starehe MP aspirant was briefly arrested and pictures of a chaotic and dirty place deleted by officers.

“The chaos, the dirt, police confiscating food, drinks and throwing everything on the floor. No dust bins, no order, and very aggressive language by law enforcers, barking at people. Police, NYS cadets have sticks to push and hit people,” he said on social media.

He also explained that while in Gilgil, he did not spot a boda boda rider with a helmet for their passenger as is required, hence the dusty look.

How l look like after taking a boda boda ride in Gilgil. @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/rKlVmmPfLZ — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) November 16, 2018

All in good fun, Madowo replied: “So that’s what you look like without make up!”

So that’s what you look like without makeup! https://t.co/iJmAImGtbd — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) November 17, 2018

