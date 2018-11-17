Royal Media Services (RMS) Editorial Director Joe Ageyo has raided the KTN newsroom for some their best talents.

Reports indicate that Mr Ageyo raided newsroom headed by Ellen Wanjiru, the KTN Editorial Director.

This time around Citizen TV is going for KTN’s regional reporters. Some of the notable names being poached include Francis Mtalaki who is based in Mombasa, Elvis Lagat based in Nakuru and Nairobi based Francis Ontomwa.

Sources have intimated that the three journos have given notices and are expected to join RMS next month.

Only recently did the Mombasa Road based media house lose a celebrated Sports journalist Abduller Ahmed. He announced his resignation via social media but details about his next stop remain scanty.

It has been a rather tough year for KTN as it has lost some of the biggest names in the business to either rival stations or county governments.

Some of the top journalists who left this year alone include; Betty Kyallo, Dennis Onsarigo, Yvonne Okwara, Mashirima Kapombe and Joe Ageyo.

