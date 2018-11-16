Sauti Sol’s guitarist and producer, Polycarp Otieno, also known as Fancy Fingers and his lady, Amanda tied the knot on Thursday in a private white-wedding affair at the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club.

Polycarp and his fiance Amanda, popularly known as Lady Mandy held a white wedding in the private hills of Nanyuki, 3 months after hosting their traditional wedding in Bujumbura, Burundi.

The event was exclusive to close family and friends, among them: the Sauti Sol brothers, their manager Marek, publicist Anyiko Woko and Karen Kaz Lucas among others.

The two have been dating for about five years now and have always been private about their relationship.

Lady Mandy is a fashion stylist from Burundi but is based in Kenya where she met her sweetheart Polycarp. The two got engaged last year.

