Two Police Officers Sentenced To Death For Killing Three In Kangemi

Two police officers from Kabete police station have been sentenced to death for the murder of three people in Kangemi. The constables killed APC Joseph Makori and his two relatives Amos Okenye and Geoffrey Mogoi

The two constables; Benjamin Kahindi and Stanley Okoti were found guilty after the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) launched investigations to find out if the two police officers acted within the law and used the required amount of force.

IPOA recommended that the two officers be charged with murder after investigations. Justice Stella Mutuku said that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the two killed the three people. Th two had been charged with three counts of murder.

In their defense the two constables said that the three were robbery suspects who were attempting to rob a bar.

This case has established IPOA’s independence while investigating cases against police killings.

