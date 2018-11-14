Six Safaricom Staffers Arrested In Connection To Ksh70 Million Sacco Scam

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested six people, among them Safaricom staff, interns and agents, in connection with electronic fraud targeting Kenyan Saccos, which led to the loss of Ksh70 million.

Among those arrested include Jason Amayo, Arnold Orupia Okello, Silas Shihundu, John Wangila, Sylvanus Nyapera and Rodgers Wanyonyi. Several passports were recovered. Among the Saccos that fell victim are Safaricom, Bamburi and Stima.

Earlier on Gabantu Patrick Emmanuel,a Ugandan national and two Kenyans; Zahra Ahmed and Abdullazac Raja were arrested in connection to the same.

Read: Four Sim Swap Scammers Arrested With 390 Phones And 30,000 Sim Cards

Safaricom, in its recent 2018 sustainability report revealed that it dismissed 43 employees in the year for fraud related incidents and 52 in the previous year.

In July, two suspects, one of them said to be a Safaricom employee, Maurice Musoti, and Rian Abaga Nyagaka, a fourth year engineering student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology were arrest over SIM Swap fraud.

An Apple laptop, 2,160 unused Safaricom SIM cards, 44 used Safaricom SIM cards, 5 till agent numbers, 3 M-Pesa booklets, internet booster router, two mobile phones — a blackberry and Samsung J7 were recovered.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips