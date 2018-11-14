in NEWS

Lawyer Cliff Ombetta Drops Fake Doctor Mugo Wa Wairimu As Client

City Lawyer Cliff Ombetta has dropped quack doctor Mugo wa Wairimu as his client, over fears of being castigated by women.

The lawyer told journalists that he has reconsidered his decision because he is also a father with daughters and would not wish to be involved in Mugo wa Wairimu’s case.

“Being a man also with a daughter, I can say that I do not want to continue with the matter any more,” he stated.

Ombetta divulged that he would not wish to be on the receiving end of backlash from ladies and women despite the quack doctor already offering him KSh1 million, he directed him to find someone else.

“I managed to get him out on bond, I managed to get him out on previous matters but now I have decided that this matter is a little murky,” he explained.

The quack doctor was apprehended by Flying Squad officers on Tuesday evening and taken to Pangani Police station.

He is set to be arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts.

