Producer Tedd Josiah has finally spoken about his relationship with his two children from his first marriage.

Speaking on Radio Jambo, the producer said that he was young and stupid when he first got married hence the reason why the relationship did not work out.

“I played a part in making sure the marriage did not work. I was a really bad boy,” he said.

Tedd admits that he was arrogant in the relationship, leading his former wife to walk away with the kids. Even after that he still neglected the children.

“Losing the kids was so painful. I had another daughter who kept waiting for me at the gate every day but I was nowhere to be seen.”

This confession comes after the father of three has been called out a number of times for concentrating one his youngest, popularly known as ‘Gummy bear’ and ignoring his other children. Netizens complained that his posts insinuated that he has never been a father before.

Some time back, Tedd said that he chose to live that way because ‘there are always things to leave public and others to leave private’.

Speaking on Radio Jambo, he revealed that he is now trying to repair his relationship with his other kids, who are almost teenagers.

“That wound is still very fresh, but now is when we are trying to repair the bond that was broken then with my other two children,”

“All the love that my other two children did not receive I decided to give to Jay, and all the mistakes that I did should not be repeated. It is a second chance that God has given me.”

