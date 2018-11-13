Governor Mike Sonko through deputy county secretary Leboo ole Morintant has reinstated the Nairobi county chief of staff Peter Mugo three months after his suspension.

Mugo was accused of misusing county funds. He was suspended alongside chief finance officer Ekaya Alumasi and acting head of county treasury Stephen Mutua.

In his reinstatement letter, Mugo was duly notified that he will still be answerable for his actions and that he should exercise professionalism while undertaking his duties.

“Take note that the lifting of the suspension will not exempt you from appropriate action for any acts of commission and/or omission attributed to you while in your office.”

“It is hereby expected that as part of the county leadership you shall demonstrate professionalism and uphold the principles and values of public service so as to bring dignity to the office that you hold,” Leboo said in the letter.

Sonko had directed the DCI to investigate Peter Mugo for his conduct while in office but the investigations never led to any arrests.

The reinstatement is the third one by the Nairobi governor, the chief finance officer was reinstated after the members of the county assembly rejected Sonko’s nomination to the position.

