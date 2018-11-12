Harambee Stars players will soon smile all the way to the bank as they are as good as through to the Afcon 2019.

Deputy President William Ruto pledged to reward them with Ksh50 million if they made it to the Cameroon showpiece next year.

The decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to cancel the Stars’ next match against Sierra Leone Sunday means Kenya joins Senegal, Tunisia and Madagascar as some of the countries that have qualified for the biennial tournament.

Sierra Leone Football Association was suspended indefinitely by FIFA for government interference and cannot play international football till the sanction is lifted.

Kenya currently top Group F of the qualifiers on seven points ahead of Ghana and Ethiopia and only needed a point to sail through for the first time in 15 years.

Sierra Leone also missed the last two rounds of qualification against Ghana.

The fate of the group will be officially decided by CAF in the coming days.

