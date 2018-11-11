J Blessing is stirring the pot of rumors that holds the question, ‘Who is Avril’s baby daddy?’.

The producer posted a photo of his alleged new bae on his Instastory and fans are wondering who she is and what happened to his alleged relationship with singer Avril.

Just a few weeks ago, J blessing posted a photo of his alleged girlfriend, identifying her as #RoyalT, to wish her a happy birthday.

Read: Did Singer Avril Get Engaged To Mystery Man During Diani Weekend Getaway?

Another photo stirring questions is the one he posted on his Instastory (see below). Fans are wondering who the girl is, could it be his daughter, niece or girlfriend, we are yet to find out.

Asked by Amina if J Blessing was the father of her child, Avril neither confirmed nor denied the allegations.

Instead, she asked Amina to ask J Blessing the same question when he is invited on The Trend in the near future.

She however confirmed that her baby daddy is active in both hers and her child’s life.

