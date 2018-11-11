Ex-Gor Mahia Coach Frank Nuttall Happy To Join Sudan’s Al Hilal El Obeid

Former Gor Mahia coach Frank Nuttall is “very happy” to join Sudanese Premier League side Al Hilal El Obied, after months off the touchline.

“I’m very happy to be appointed as Head Coach at Al Hilal El Obeid club in Sudan. The African adventure continues,” the 49-year-old Scotsman posted on Facebook.

Nuttall’s Africa journey ended in February this year after leaving Ghana’s Hearts of Oak.

He returns to the continent which gave him his first head coach job to steer El Obeid who will be playing in the CAF Champions League next season.

Nuttall joined Gor Mahia mid-2014, guiding them to that year’s Kenyan Premier League glory.

He confirmed the feat in a spectacular fashion, wishing the Kenya’s topflight honors the following year unbeaten.

He left early 2016 for a brief stint with Egypt’s Zamalek as an assistant coach after falling out with Gor Mahia’s boss Ambrose Rachier.

Nuttall managed a third place finish with Hearts of Oak and a final appearance in Ghana Cup in 2017.

Before he left the Ghanaian giants he was accused by the management of trying to illegally sell some of the club’s players abroad.

