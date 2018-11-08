Uganda’s top dance group Triplets Ghetto Kids are the new and proud owners of a mansion in Kampala’s Makyindye area.

The multi-million shilling mansion, with a several rooms, a basketball court and a dance studio was gifted to the dancers by their manager Kavuma Dauda.

It is still not clear if American rapper French Montana who featured the dancers in his “Unforgettable” video had a hand in it.

Excited to be new home owners, the Ghetto kids who rose to fame after being featured in Eddy kenzo’s Sitya Loss, flaunted their home on Instagram.

“2018 has been a great year for us!! We Thank the Almighty God for the blessings We pray he continues blessing us more and more 🙏,” they said.

They did not forget to thank Montana who also had them perform on one of the grandest stages, at the BET Awards.

“French Montana and the whole Team We can’t Thank you enough! We only pray to God to continue blessing you guys And we shall always be proud of you! French Montana Words can’t express how happy we are but only God knows what is inside our Hearts ❤️

May God bless you more and more,” they continued.

The group consisting of Hassan Sseruwu, Patricia Nabakooza, Isaac Tumusiime, Hassan Wasswa, Bashir Rubega, Ronald Ssentongo, Ashley Karuma, Fred Tumwesigye and Rucio Nyangoma noted that their dreams were slowly coming true as they thanked their fans and Dauda.

“And the best of all We thank you Our Dad, our Everything, our Manager Kavuma Dauda. God bless you 🙏🙏 so much!! We love you so much and we believe in you

Our Dreams are coming true!! Thank you God not Forgetting our Fans and everyone!”

Photos Courtesy

