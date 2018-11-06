Kwese TV Bows Out Of Its Kenyan Operations, Shift Focus To Video-On-Demand

Pay-TV Company Kwesé is shutting down its operations in Kenya as a result of stiff competition and hard economic times.

The company will henceforth shift focus to Over The Top (OTT-streaming services) and video-on-demand services, according to a statement from the firm.

This comes barely two years after launch as Econet, a reflection of stiff competition from the numerous digital service providers in the country.

“Refocusing our business offering across markets, is a strategic move which aligns our business to Over The Top (OTT-streaming services) and video-on-demand trends which present significant growth opportunities for Kwesé. This renewed focus on digital services will see us provide new compelling offers for our customer’s enjoyment,” said Mr Joe Hundah, Group President and Chief Executive.