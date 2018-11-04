Police are investigating the death of two people in Siaya county. A man, James Atango is alleged to have killed his wife, Caroline Adhiambo before committing suicide.

The incident happened at Kakumu- Goma village where the couple, a 65 year old husband and 50 year old wife, got into a quarrel, leading to their death.

Yimbo Central Chief Gordon Opundo confirmed the incident which happened on Saturday evening and said that the couple had had frequent domestic wrangles leading Ms Adhiambo to run away from their home.

Reports indicate that Atango’s wife Caroline had returned to their home to pick her Solar powered lamp when quarrels ensued.

Mr Atango is reported to have killed his wife and hidden her under their matrimonial bed. He then went ahead and consumed poison and died while receiving first aid.

Their bodies were moved to Bondo Sub- County Hospital Mortuary as police continue with investigations.

