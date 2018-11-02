Otile Brown Finally Buys A Mercedes Benz After Being Shamed By Vera

Otile Brown was finally been able to acquire the vehicle of his dreams after buying himself a Mercedes Benz barely a week after being shamed by Vera for borrowing KSh 500K from her, to acquire the whip.

Vera put Otile on blast saying that she did not feel comfortable being asked for money by her man as he is the one who is meant to provide.

Even though Otile admitted to borrowing the money, he said that he saw no problem with is as they normally borrow money from each other.

“Yes, I asked for the 500k coz it was a random deal and I didn’t have the full amount at that moment and thought you would come through for me then I would return back kama vile unaniombaga na unarudisha,” he claimed.

He even went ahead and shared receipts of times he has come through for Vera Sidika.

The ‘Hi’ crooner shared a photo of his new whip with one of the hashtags reading #Karma.

“Am a special Aries.. Am favoured. Y’all don’t know what you just did. Now I’ma fk this game up #inshaallah . Shout out to my brother #MwangiMercedes bless you brother #sisihatunahela .#BadMan.” read his caption.

Meanwhile, musician Willy Paul also acquired a new Mercedes Benz, prompting Vera to take a swipe at her ex- bae, Otile.

queenveebosset: Pozee!!! Make sure umerefund ile 500k ulikopa kutoka kwangu, Congrats Bro.

willy.paul.msafi: @queenveebosset wacha mambo yako wewe.. njoo mimi nikupe hio 500k mtoto… lol.

queenveebosset: @willy.paul.msafi coming …Hmmmm, do u mean unipe 500k na mtoto are u calling me “mtoto” elaborate pls

willy.paul.msafi: @queenveebosset which one do you want? Please choose