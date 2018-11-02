Meru Senator Mithika Linturi is under investigation after he allegedly threatened his wife’s life following an argument at their Runda home.

The legislator was allegedly summoned by the DCI and made his statement on Wednesday, allegations he has since denied.

“I have not been summoned to the DCI nor recorded any statement and if I am called upon, I will present myself there,” Linturi is quoted by the Standard.

Sources say that the senator, a licensed firearm holder threatened to kill his wife of five years, Maryanne Keitany who served in Deputy President William Ruto’s office as the chief of staff until March 2015.

She stepped aside after she was accused of spending Sh100 million to sponsor a censure motion against the then Devolution Cabinet secretary, Anne Waiguru.

Ms Keitany has since been cleared by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) of all charges.

The DCI George Kinoti did however confirm that the allegations are being probed.

“We are investigating a complaint of threats to someone’s life,” Kinoti told the daily.

When reached for comment, Ms Keitany said: “I don’t want to talk about anything.”

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...