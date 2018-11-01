The European Union Ambassador to Kenya has given a grant of KSh5 billion to go towards the Nairobi Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project.

EU Ambassador to Kenya Stefano Dejak said this during the launch of the Muratina road in Eastleigh.

“One thing that Nairobi needs is an effective bus rapid transport system. That is why EU has invested Sh5 billion grant to make sure Nairobi residents have a safe, none polluting transport system devoid of jams,” Dejak said.

The project was initiated four months ago but was not able to kick-start due to lack of enough funds.

The grant will boost the KSh7 billion project that has long been suspended, giving the national and county government to pay only KSh2 billion towards the project.

The EU also gave Sh2.6 billion to be used to purchase 50 high-capacity buses.

The BRT system will include walkways and lanes for pedestrians and cyclists.

“We have developed a Non-Motorised Transport policy that will ensure every new road built in the city has walkways,” Sonko said.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...