Real Madrid Dismiss Coach Julen Lopetegui With Antonio Conte Poised To Takeover

LaLiga giants Real Madrid have sacked coach Julen Lopetegui following Sunday’s 5-1 El Clasico defeat to arch rivals Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Reserve team coach Santiago Solari is set to assume the hot seat in the meantime as they seek a permanent solution.

The Los Bloncos have underperformed under Lopetegui and are currently ninth in the league standings ten matches into the season.

The team has only won one of their last seven matches in all competitions and Sunday’s defeat proved the last stroke that broke the camel’s back as the board decided to act.

“The Board of directors of Real Madrid CF, after meeting today on October 29, 2018, have agreed to terminate Julen Lopetegui’s contract with the club.

“The decision, taken with the highest level of responsibility, aims to change the dynamics of the first team while all the objectives of the season are still achievable,” a statement from the club reads.

The 52-year-old was appointed to Real Madrid just before the Russia World Cup costing him his job as Spain’s coach.

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is rumored to be the next man to steer the club subject to settlement of his release clause with the London Club.

