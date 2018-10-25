Telkom has announced the launch of the All-Network-Bundles, that will see customers on the network make calls for as low as KSh1.50 cents, per minute. The bundles, spaced out into four tiers, will see customers pay KSh19 for a daily bundle, through to KSh199 for a 30-day bundle:

Any Network Bundles Price (KSh) Validity 10 minutes any Network 19 (KSh1.9, per minute) 24 Hours 30 minutes any Network 49 (KSh1.6, per minute) 30 Days 66 minutes any Network 99 (KSh1.5, per minute) 30 Days

Telkom’s CEO, Aldo Mareuse termed the bundles as a game changer in the telco industry.

“This Voice bundle becomes the lowest call bundle to any network in Kenya, ensuring Kenyans no longer have to rely on seasonal offers to get in touch with loved ones or run their businesses, most especially at a time when the Finance Act 2018 has made Voice, SMS and Data services more costly,” says Mareuse.

Subscription to the bundle can be done by dialing *544#, and thereafter selecting one’s preferred bundle, with validity periods ranging from 24 hours to 30 days. Subscribers will also earn ZIADA points, on Telkom’s loyalty programme, upon the purchase of a bundle.

The company says that it has invested close to KSh9 billion into its network modernisation programme, re-positioning its Mobile and Enterprise businesses, in addition to the rollout of its Mobile Financial Services platform, T-kash.

“We continue to focus on the expansion and enhancement of our network: to ensure availability, enhance indoor coverage, expand our 4G Network as well as optimise our 3G Network, to boost our capacity in handling mobile data and voice traffic, in response to growing customer demand,” adds Mareuse.

