NEWS

Extradited Akasha Brothers Plead Guilty To Drug Trafficking Charges In The US

The Akasha brothers; Baktash and Ibrahim Akasha on Wednesday pleaded guilty to six counts of drug trafficking in a New York Court.

The sons of slain drug baron, Ibrahim Akasha appeared before Southern District of New York where Kenya’s anti-narcotics unit chief Amisi Massa was present.

In a tweet the DCI confirmed that the duo took a guilty plea for drug trafficking and corruption charges.

“The Director #AntiNarcoticsUnit personally flew to the USA having diligently prepared the case and managed to have the two accused persons plead guilty to drug trafficking charges, corruption to defeat extradition and conspiracy to use guns to facilitate their drug trafficking business,” the DCI indicated.

The Akasha brothers were arrested in Mombasa on January 28, 2017 and on 30th they were transferred to the US in the custody of US Drug Enforcement Agency personnel.

In July, the brothers argued that they were ‘forcibly kidnapped’ in violation of the US-Kenya extradition treaty.

According to the US drug trafficking law, the two might be sentenced to life imprisonment.

