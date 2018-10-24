Woman Left With Cotton Wool In Abdomen After Undergoing C-Section At Jaramogi Oginga Hospital

A 25 year old mother of four developed complications shortly after undergoing a cesarean section at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

Irene Joyce Oluoch was pregnant with twins when she sought help at the referral hospital. Hers was a quick delivery and was discharged shortly after.

It is after getting home that her problems began. Six days later Ms Oluoch developed severe lower abdomen pains that came with prolonged coughs and severe chest pains.

“I had to go back to the same hospital, where I went through a series of tests that yielded nothing,” she told a local daily.

She spent three days at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and another two weeks in the general ward.

The numerous tests did not show the cause of her pains. During her time at the hospital, she developed breathing difficulties and whenever she had a meal, her body swelled.

This prompted her to seek a second opinion. A specialist in Kisumu “a CT scan and an examination of the lower abdomen.”

A reluctant doctor after the examination said there were traces of cotton wool in her lower abdomen. Ms Oluoch was urged to undergo another surgical operation.

“We went to the referral hospital with the results, and the doctor in charge scheduled the operation after a month, but it is now seven months since my wife started developing these complications,” her husband, Bernard Oluoch said.

Read: Amber Ray Blasts Haters Of Her Rumored Relationship With Married Man

Seven months in, the mother of 4 is yet to get the help that she needs.

According to the Nation, the referral hospital boss Dr Peter Okoth says that they are making arrangements to have the patient back in hospital.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com