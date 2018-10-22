Eric Omondi Bags Best African Comedian Award At AEAUSA Awards

Comedian Eric Omondi bagged the Best African Comedian award at the 4th annual African Entertainment Awards, USA.

The event was held in New Jersey USA where Eric, who was among the hosts manged to beat the likes of Nigeria’s Basketmouth and Salvado from Uganda.

Eric has established himself both in Africa and abroad keeps expanding his reach through frequent travels and exploring different uncharted areas in comedy.

Other winners during the AEAUSA 2018 include Diamond Platnumz as Best Male Artist of the year and his brother Romy Jones as Best DJ of the year.

Nigeria’s Yemi Alade won the best Female Artist of the year, for the second time, after winning the same award at the AFRIMMA awards 2018.

Other winners include:

Best Male Single (Davido – If)

Best Male Palop Artist (Preto Show)

Best New Artist (Curr3ncy)

Best Francophone Artist (X Maleya),

Best Dancer/ Groups (Habibu Bajuni)

Best Blogger (Tunde Ednut)

Promising Local Artist (Chief Dejjy) ,

Best Female Central/West Africa (Seyi Shay)

Best Single Female (Nandy-Kivuruge)

Video of the Year (Morachi; Kakalo)

Best DJ of the Year (RJ The Dj)

Best collaboration (Diamond Platnumz ft Omarion African beauty)

Best Hip Hop Artist (Stanley Enow)

Best Gospel (Annisstar Arning)

Best Producers (Ilblackbeat),

Best Male Central/West Africa (Morachi)

Best FeMale East/South/North Africa (Kenza Morsli)

Best Francophone DJ USA (Dj Biran)

Female Artist of the Year (Yemi Alade)

Best Group (X-Maleya)

Best Female Palop Artist (Yola Araujo)

Best Caribbean Artist (Kes The Band)

Best Vocalist (Rayvanny)

Best Dancehall (Shatta Wale),

Best Upcoming Artist (Etoo Tsana)

Best Promoter (Guyzell) ,

Best Designer (Dangamacin clothinh USA)

Hottest group (Sauti sol)

