Errors Witnessed At The Bukhungu Stadium In Mashujaa Day Celebrations

There were a lot of errors witnessed at the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kakamega county. The sound providers were a disappointment even the President who seemed to be enjoying the song from 13 year old Leyla Mohamed.

President Uhuru openly expressed his disappointment as the sound kept going off during the girl’s inaugural performance of the classic ‘Wimbo wa Historia’ in her own rendition.

Kenyans on twitter were quick to react to the messy sound situation with others citing

#MashujaaDay2018 the sound guy is a mess. He should be demoted. — Vincent Kavila (@Vinnie_Favour) October 20, 2018

The Sauti guy is confusing her ata uhunyee ameboeka — SURVEYOR javan (@JavanRop) October 20, 2018

Am so annoyed with that sound man!!! How could he do that to Leyla ! — Margie Kagori (@MargieKibs235) October 20, 2018

In another incident the driver ferrying the president was not aware of the happenings and surroundings after the president alighted and endangered the life of senior arm officials as well as one of the on lookers.

The stadium was filled beyond the 5000 capacity but residents were allowed to sit of the football pitch to allow them to follow the proceedings of Mashujaa day.

